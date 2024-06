Onu, naufragio al largo dello Yemen, morti 39 migranti

epa06945220 African migrants travel on foot from the coast of Shabwa province (500km), beside a road in the eastern province of Marib, Yemen, 05 August 2018 (issued 12 August 2018). For many of the migrants, who have traveled from their home countries in the Horn of Africa region, notably Somalia and Ethiopia, the long journey involves a risky voyage across the Gulf of Aden aboard a smugglerâs boat, before arriving on the shores of Yemen. After arriving on a beach in Yemen, migrants can walk hundreds of kilometers on foot through the desert landscape in order to reach towns or cities. EPA/YAHYA ARHAB