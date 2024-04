Onu, l'Asia regione più colpita da disastri clima nel 2023

epa11284095 A flooded road after heavy rainfall in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 17 April 2024. The National Centre of Meteorology said the UAE witnessed its heaviest rainfall in the past 24 hours since it began data collection in 1949, adding that the highest rainfall was recorded in the 'Khatm Al Shakla' area in Al Ain, reaching 254 mm. A severe wave of thunderstorms with heavy rainfall affected most UAE's cities on 16 April especially in Dubai, Sharjah and Al Ain where the Asian Champions League semifinal first leg match between UAE's Al-Ain Club and Al-Hilal from Saudi Arabia has been postponed. EPA/STRINGER