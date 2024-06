Onu, in Afghanistan aumentati i suicidi tra le donne

epa11255734 Afghan girls attend their graduation ceremony after completing a Koran-memorizing course in Kabul, Afghanistan, 02 April 2024. A graduation ceremony was held in Kabul for girls who completed their studies at the Tasnim Nosrat Center amidst a backdrop of ongoing restrictions on female education in Afghanistan. Following the Taliban's decision to close schools to girls above the sixth grade, many have turned to religious schools and educational workshops, with 14,000 such schools currently registered in the Ministry of Education's system. EPA/SAMIULLAH POPAL