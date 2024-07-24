Onu, 'in 733 milioni hanno sofferto la fame nel 2023'

epaselect epa11467370 Nine-year-old Palestinian child Younis Jumaa, suffering from malnutrition, lies on the floor over a blanket at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, 08 July 2024. According to the UN, famine is 'imminent' in Gaza as half of its population, 1.1 million people, faces 'catastrophic food insecurity' due to the conflict and restrictions on humanitarian access. Children's acute malnutrition rates have rapidly increased, with one in three children under two years of age suffering from malnutrition. Since 07 October 2023, up to 1.7 million people, or more than 75 percent of the population, have been displaced throughout the Gaza Strip, some more than once, in search of safety, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). The World Health Organization (WHO) stated that Palestinians in Gaza constitute around the 80 percent of all people facing famine worldwide. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD