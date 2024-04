Onu, i progressi sulla salute sessuale e maternità sono fermi

epa09197407 Muslim women in hijab stand on pavement as they watch a durbar after attending a prayer in an open ground in Nigerian northen city of Zaria, Nigeria, 13 May 2021. Muslims in northern Nigeria celebrate eid al fitr with a Dubar, a public process marking the end of holy month of Ramadan. Muslims around the world are celebrating Eid al-Fitr, the three day festival marking the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan. Eid al-Fitr is one of the two major holidays in Islam. EPA/AKINTUNDE AKINLEYE