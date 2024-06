Onu, esercito e paramilitari Sudan in lista vergogna bambini

epa11286581 Polish President Andrzej Duda (C) speaks during the UN session at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, USA, 18 April 2024. Polish President addresses UN session on building global resilience and promoting sustainable development through infrastructure connectivity. Andrzej Duda and his wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda started a working visit to the US and Canada. EPA/Radek Pietruszka POLAND OUT