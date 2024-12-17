Onu, entro giugno un milione di rifugiati tornerà in Siria
epa11777002 Syrians who have fled their country, including Shiite Muslims, walk with their belongings after they arrived from Syria, at the Al-Masnaa crossing as they prepare to enter Lebanon, on the Lebanese-Syrian border, Lebanon, 14 December 2024. Scores of Syrians who fled their country following the ousting of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on 08 December, wait at the border crossing to enter Lebanon due to the unstable situation in their country. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH
AA
GINEVRA, 17 DIC - L'Onu prevede il rientro in Siria di un milione di rifugiati tra gennaio e giugno 2025. "Abbiamo previsto che, tra gennaio e giugno del prossimo anno, circa un milione di siriani potrebbe fare ritorno," ha dichiarato Rema Jamous Imseis, direttrice per il Medio Oriente e il Nord Africa dell'agenzia Onu per i rifugiati (Unhcr), durante una conferenza stampa a Ginevra.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato
Argomenti