Onu, entrati a Gaza i primi camion con gli aiuti

epaselect epa11835700 A group of Palestinians (C, rear) walks among the ruins of damaged buildings in the town of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, as seen from the Israeli-Gaza border near Sderot, southern Israel, 19 January 2025, before a ceasefire in Gaza is set to come into effect. Israel and Hamas agreed on a hostage release deal and a Gaza ceasefire to be implemented on 19 January 2025. More than 46,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, since Israel launched a military campaign in the strip in response to a cross-border attack led by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on 07 October 2023, in which about 1,200 Israelis were killed and more than 250 taken hostage. EPA/ATEF SAFADI