Onu chiede inchiesta internazionale su fosse comuni a Gaza
epaselect epa11265676 Crew members from the Palestinian ministries of health, justice, and interior stand next to medical equipment as they search among the rubble for possible bodies after the Israeli army had left the Al-Shifa Medical Hospital Complex in Gaza City, 08 April 2024. According to the Israeli army spokesperson, approximately 500 suspects affiliated with Hamas were apprehended and 200 were eliminated. More than 33,000 Palestinians and over 1,450 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMED HAJJAR
AA
GINEVRA, 23 APR - L'Ufficio dell'Alto Commissario delle Nazioni Unite per i diritti umani ha chiesto un'indagine internazionale sulle fosse comuni scoperte nei due principali ospedali della Striscia di Gaza e si è detto "inorridito" dalla distruzione dell'ospedale Shifa di Gaza e del complesso medico Nasser di Khan Yunis. In un comunicato stampa, l'Alto Commissario per i diritti umani Volker Türk, ha sottolineato la necessità di "indagini indipendenti, efficaci e trasparenti" nel "clima prevalente di impunità".
