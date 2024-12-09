Onu ad autorità Siria, mettere al sicuro le armi chimiche

epa04274550 (FILE) A file photo dated 31 August 2013 showing the logo of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) outside its building in The Hague, The Netherlands. The last batch of Syria's chemical weapons was removed from the country on 23 June 2014, the international chemical weapons watchdog said. 'The last of the remaining chemicals identified for removal from Syria were loaded this afternoon aboard the Danish ship Ark Futura,' said Ahmet Uzumcu, the director general of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). His statement said the ship left the port of Latakia 'in what has been a long and patient campaign in support of this international endeavour.' A joint team of OPCW-UN inspectors were deployed about nine months ago to identify and remove Syria's stockpile. The Syrian government agreed last year to turn over or destroy its entire chemical arsenal. The weapons will be delivered for destruction on board a US vessel and at commercial facilities in Finland, Germany, Britain and the United States. EPA/EVERT-JAN DANIELS