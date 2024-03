Onu, 230 milioni di sopravvissute a mutilazioni genitali

epa10860772 A group of women wait to board dugouts on the Sota river, an affluent of the Niger river, across to Niger near the border town of Malanville, Benin, 12 September 2023, (issued 14 September 2023). Following the coup in Niger on 26 July, Benin closed its border in accordance with one of the decisions taken by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). As legal cross-boundary road traffic for people, produce and consumer goods has come to a halt in the border town, people are turning to other means to ship their goods from both sides of the Niger River from both sides. EPA/DIDER ASSOGBA