Onu, '100 mila persone fuggite dal Libano in Siria'

epa03363157 Members of a Lebanese Salafist group inspect a Syrian vehicle at a checkpoint in Majdal Anjar, near the Lebanese-Syrian border, eastern Lebanon, 16 August 2012. A group of masked Sunni youths set up barriers on the main road in Majdal Anjar, reportedly known for protecting Sunni fundamentalist fugitives, to the Lebanon-Syria al-Masnaa border crossing, carrying out ID checks before deciding whether to let them pass. A spokesman for the group, Ali Abdul Khaliq, said their action was in response to the recent kidnappings of Sunnis by Shiites in Beirut. Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, on 16 August started evacuating their citizens from Lebanon over a series of kidnappings of Sunni Muslim foreigners by a Lebanese Shiite clan demanding the release of one of its members held by Syrian rebels. The kidnappings raised fears that the Syrian conflict was spilling over the border into Lebanon, which is divided along sectarian lines that mirror those in Syria. EPA/LUCIE PARSEGHIAN