Ong, 'salpata da Cipro nave Open Arms per aiuti a Gaza'

epaselect epa11211335 A view shows the boat of NGOs Open Arms and World Central Kitchen (WCK), which is scheduled to depart towrad Gaza, with UAE aid loaded on a barge (R), docked at Larnaca harbour, Cyprus, 10 March 2024. According to NGO Open Arms, the NGO together with WCK, another NGO involved with aid inside Gaza, it is working in a joint mission to establish a humanitarian matritime corridor from Larnaca to Gaza. WCK said that the first aid shipment is a UAE aid one, it is due to depart from Larnaca on 11 March. EU President Ursula von der Leyen announced on 08 march during a visit to Cyprus thatÂ she expected a maritime aid corridor to start operating between Cyprus and Gaza this weekend, "taking desperately-needed aid to besieged Palestinians'. EPA/KATIA KRISTODOULOU