Ong, 'salgono a 74 gli arresti ai seggi in Russia'
epa11222448 Russian police officers investigate near a damaged polling station's signboard during the presidential elections in Saint Petersburg, Russia, 15 March 2024. The Federation Council has scheduled presidential elections for March 17, 2024. Voting will last three days: March 15, 16 and 17. Four candidates registered by the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation are vying for the post of head of state: Leonid Slutsky, Nikolai Kharitonov, Vladislav Davankov and Vladimir Putin. EPA/ANATOLY MALTSEV
AA
VARSAVIA, 17 MAR - Sale a 74 il numero di persone arrestate in tutto il Paese per aver protestato fuori dai seggi in quest'ultima giornata elettorale. Lo rende noto la ong, Ovd-Info.
