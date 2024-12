Ong, 'ribelli jihadisti siriani sono a 5 chilometri da Homs'

epa11752875 Armed men sit in the back of a truck driving in Aleppo after rebel forces took control of the city, in Aleppo, Syria, 02 December 2024. According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) on 30 November, militants opposing the Syrian government, seized Aleppo International Airport. Syrian opposition forces, led by the Islamist militant group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) launched an offensive on 27 November, taking large parts of Aleppo, Syria's second-largest city. The offensive triggered counterattacks by the Syrian regime forces as well as Russian and Syrian airstrikes on opposition-controlled areas. More than 400 people, including civilians and militants have been killed since 27 November, SOHR stated, while the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) stated that over 20,000 people have been internally displaced within Aleppo and to other governorates. EPA/BILAL AL HAMMOUD