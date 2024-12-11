Ong, nella notte ancora raid di Israele in Siria
epa11766705 Israeli troops at the border with Syria near the Druze village of Majdal Shams, in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights, 09 December 2024. The Israeli army announced it has deployed forces to strengthen the defense of the Golan Heights and the eastern Israeli border with Syria. Syrian rebels entered Damascus on 08 December 2024 and announced in a televised statement the 'Liberation of the city of Damascus and the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad', as well as the release of all the prisoners EPA/ABIR SULTAN
AA
ROMA, 11 DIC - L'Osservatorio siriano per i diritti umani sostiene che che per il quarto giorno consecutivo Israele ha preso di mira l'arsenale militare siriano. Durante la notte gli aerei da guerra israeliani hanno effettuato raid su diversi siti radar in Siria e hanno distrutto velivoli e apparecchiature radar all'aeroporto militare di Deir al-Zour. Lo riporta Bbc. Le Forze di difesa israeliane (IDF) affermano di aver distrutto circa l'80% delle forze armate del regime di Assad, con oltre 350 attacchi contro "obiettivi strategici" in Siria, tra cui Damasco, Homs, Tartus, Latakia e Palmira.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato
Argomenti