Ong brasiliane denunciano all'Onu, '39 uccisi dalla polizia'

epa10909670 Police participate in an operation against criminal gangs in a favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 09 October 2023. Nearly 1,000 police officers were deployed in three of the most violent favelas in Rio de Janeiro in a mega-operation with which authorities seek to catch leaders of the Red Command, one of the most dangerous criminal organizations in Brazil, official sources reported. The actions took place in Complexo da Mare, Vila Cruzeiro and Cidade de Deus, where the agents seek to fulfill 100 arrest warrants, according to the secretary of the Civil Police of the state of Rio de Janeiro, Jose Renato Torres, in a press conference. EPA/Antonio Lacerda BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE