Ong, a El Salvador scompare in media una persona al giorno

epa11491932 A family member of a young man detained under the state of emergency displays a banner outside the headquarters of the Attorney General's Office in Antiguo Cuscatlan, El Salvador, 22 July 2024. Lawyers from the civil organization Socorro Juridico Humanitario (SJH) accused Minister of Security Gustavo Villatoro and Director of Penitentiary Centers Osiris Luna before the Attorney General's Office on 22 July 2024 for crimes against humanity allegedly committed under the state of emergency, which has been in effect in El Salvador since March 2022 to combat gangs. EPA/Rodrigo Sura