Ong, 3 morti nei raid israeliani a Homs in Siria

epa10936387 People carry the body of a victim killed in a reported air strike on a camp of displaced people at Jesr Al-Shughour countryside, during the burial procession in west of Idlib, northwestern Syria, 24 October 2023. According to the White Helmets, the Syrian civil group in north-west Syria, five people including two children were killed and five injured in an airstrike targeting a camp of displaced people in Idlib countryside. Strikes on rebel-held areas in north Syria intensified since a drone assault on a military academy in Syria's Homs province during a graduation ceremony on 05 October that left 89 people killed. EPA/YAHYA NEMAH