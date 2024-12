Ong, '10.400 migranti morti nel 2024 per raggiungere la Spagna'

epa11702893 Medical team transpot one of the two bodies of migrants recovered off Lanzarote coast, in Arrecife, Lanzarote, Spain, 05 November 2024. A fishing vessel fishing off the coast of Lanzarote has recovered the bodies of two young North African men in their 20s, one wearing a life jacket and the other with a tire tube around his chest. The bodies appeared within an hour and a half, about 11 kilometers off the coast of Lanzarote and the fishing boat handed the bodies over to the Guardamar Urania, which returned with them to the port of Arrecife after checking the area without finding any more remains. Some 375 migrants have been rescued by the Spanish Maritime Rescue on 05 November while they tried to reach Spain onboard a small wooden boat ('cayuco') and four inflatable boats. EPA/ADRIEL PERDOMO