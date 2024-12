Ong, 100.000 corpi in una fossa comune vicino Damasco

epaselect epa11780534 Members of the Syrian Civil Defense group, the White Helmets, carry a body bag after several bodies and human remains were discovered along a road leading to the airport in Damascus, Syria, 16 December 2024. According to the White Helmets, 17 bodies and 24 bags containing human bones were found dumped on the side of the road leading to Damascus International Airport, and an investigation was launched to determine the identities of the bodies and the circumstances of death. EPA/MOHAMMED AL RIFAI