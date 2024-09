Oms, vaccino antipolio a 160 mila bambini a Gaza in pochi giorni

epa11577238 A nurse administers polio vaccine drops to a Palestinian child at at a United Nations school in Deir Al Balah town, southern Gaza Strip, on 01 September 2024. According to UNICEF, over 1.6 million doses of novel oral polio vaccine type 2 (nOPV2) will be delivered to the Gaza Strip as two rounds of a polio vaccination campaign are expected to be launched at the end of August and September 2024 across the Palestinian enclave to prevent the spread of circulating variant type 2 poliovirus (cVDPV2). WHO and UNICEF requested humanitarian pauses in the conflict to allow the vaccination campaign. The Palestinian Ministry of Health in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) and partners, will provide two drops of nOPV2 to more than 640,000 children under ten years of age. The poliovirus was detected in July 2024 in environmental samples from Khan Younis and Deir al-Balah. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER