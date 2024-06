Oms, un morto per aviaria in Messico

epaselect epa10916369 One of the few remaining chicken waits to be bought by a costumer at a road side chicken sales truck in the Alexandra township in Johannesburg, South Africa, 13 October 2023. The normally fully stocked and bustling sales truck is struggling to source chickens to sell and the price of their eggs has risen by 300 percent. Avian flu is having a huge impact on the South Africa chicken and egg supply which is effecting consumers and suppliers of the staple diet on the township and across the country. Millions of chicken bred for meat and egg laying have been culled since the disease broke out earlier this year in April. EPA/Kim Ludbrook