Oms, 'salute sia un diritto per tutti'. Il 7 Giornata mondiale

epa10562774 A patient suffering from Thalassemia receives blood at the Central Blood Bank in Kabul, Afghanistan, 06 April 2023 (issued 07 April 2023). The Central Blood Bank of Afghanistan is facing a shortage of blood due to an increase in hospitalization of Thalassemia and Hemophilia patients, and a decrease in blood donors during the month of Ramadan. The officials have requested people to donate blood to save lives and called on the international community for financial, equipment, and technology assistance. Apart from blood shortage, the country's health system has been facing a significant increase in cases of thalassemia and hemophilia, two blood disorders, particularly among women and children, Director of National Blood Banks of Afghanistan Dr. Naser Sadeq said. EPA/SAMIULLAH POPAL