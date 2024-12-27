Oms, l'ultimo ospedale del nord di Gaza è fuori servizio
epa04329006 Palestinian at a blood stained strecher from a man who got injured when a UN school for refugees was according to medics hit by an Israeli tank shell cry in the over crowded emergency room of Kamal Adwan hospital in Beit Lahia, 24 July 2014. At least 16 Palestinians were killed, among them seven children, and some 200 injured when an UN-operated school north of Gaza City was struck by Israeli tank shells, the Gaza Health Ministry said. Witnesses, who were in the school run by the United Nations for Relief and Work Agency (UNRWA), said Israeli tanks fired four shells at the school. EPA/OLIVER WEIKEN
AA
(ANSA-AFP) - GINEVRA, 27 DIC - L'ultima grande struttura sanitaria nel nord di Gaza, il Kamal Adwan di Beit Lahia, è "fuori servizio" dopo i raid e l'irruzione dell'esercito israeliano: lo afferma l'Oms. L'ospedale è diventato per ore campo di battaglia, lasciando a terra oltre 50 morti. L'esercito israeliano, a caccia di terroristi di Hamas, ha fatto irruzione in un edificio vicino mettendolo a ferro e fuoco. E ha ordinato l'evacuazione dell'ospedale 15 minuti prima dell'assalto. (ANSA-AFP).
