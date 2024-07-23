Oms, a Gaza necessarie 14mila evacuazioni mediche

epa11473482 Palestinian families walk after crossing from Gaza City to the southern Gaza Strip during an Israeli military operation in Gaza City, on 11 July 2024. Since 07 October 2023, up to 1.7 million people, or more than 75 percent of the population, have been displaced throughout the Gaza Strip, some more than once, in search of safety, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), which added that the Palestinian enclave is 'on the brink of famine', with 1.1 million people (half of its population) 'experiencing catastrophic food insecurity' due to the conflict and restrictions on humanitarian access. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER