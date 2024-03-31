Oms, 4 morti e 17 feriti in un raid su ospedale a Gaza

epa11252980 A Palestinian stands on top of the rubble of a destroyed house following an Israeli air strike, in Al Maghazi refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip, 31 March 2024. According to the Palestinian Civil Defense, a large-scale operation targeting a residential house in the Al Maghazi refugee camp killed more than 10 Palestinians, most of them displaced persons, and more than 15 others were wounded. More than 32,700 Palestinians and over 1,450 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER