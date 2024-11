Omicidio Vassallo: Cipriano risponde al gip, 'sono innocente'

epa02319258 (FILE) A file photograph dated 11 June 2010 of Angelo Vassallo, mayor of Pollica near Salerno, in Rome for the presentation of environmental group Legambiente's Blue Guide to clean bathing waters. Vassallo was killed on 05 September 2010 by gunmen who sprayed his car with bullets, police said. Angelo Vassallo, 57, mayor of Pollica near Salerno, was elected to a second term in March. 'He was worried...He was a man in the front line against crime and reported all developments to me,' said the prosecutor in charge of the investigation. Vassallo had been nicknamed the 'fisherman-mayor' because of his main activity and his work in favour of the environment around his town, which contains several beauty spots and resorts. EPA/GUIDO MONTANI