Oltre un milione e mezzo di musulmani per l'Hajj a La Mecca

epa10719009 Muslim pilgrims arrive to perform the symbolic stoning of the devil ritual at the Jamarat Bridge during the Hajj pilgrimage near Mecca, Saudi Arabia, 30 June 2023. Pilgrims who are concluding the second day of Tashreeq, a two-to-three-day-stay in Mina valley, will leave the Jamarat area and head to Mecca for Farewell Tawaf. The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced on 27 June that the number of pilgrims performing this year's Hajj season has reached 1,845,045 from 150 countries. EPA/ASHRAF AMRA