Oltre cento nuove accuse abusi sessuali contro Sean Combs

epaselect epa11612916 Family members of Sean 'Diddy' Combs leave the federal courthouse after a bail hearing for Combs in New York, New York, USA, 18 September 2024. Sean Combs, who was not granted bail at his initial court hearing on 17 September, was arrested earlier this week by federal authorities and charged with three federal charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution, according to the indictment. EPA/OLGA FEDROVA