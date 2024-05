Oltre 60 morti per le inondazioni nell'Afghanistan occidentale

epa11350461 A view of flood affected areas after flash floods in Ghor Province, Afghanistan, 18 May 2024. At least 50 people have been killed and thousands of homes destroyed following a new bout of heavy rains and flooding in central Afghanistan. The Asian country is one of the world's most vulnerable to climate change and the least prepared to adapt, according to a report by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). EPA/STRINGER