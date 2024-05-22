Olp, storico il riconoscimento europeo di Stato Palestina

epa11277104 Protesters hold Palestinian flags during a pro-Palestinian rally called by the Palestinian Community and the 'Plataforma Valencia Amb Palestina' platform held at Valencia's City Hall square in Valencia, eastern Spain, 13 April 2024. More than 33,600 Palestinians and over 1,450 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/Kai Foersterling