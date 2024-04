Oim, triplicato il numero di migranti in America centrale

epa11245610 Migrants walk in a caravan called 'Viacrucis migrant' which heads towards Mexico City, in Tapachula, Mexico, 26 March 2024. The thousands of members of the 'Viacrucis migrant caravan' asked the Mexican Government this 26 March for free movement to leave Chiapas, a state on the southern border, and not to be stopped by the agents of the National Migration Institute (INM), who carry out patrols near their transit. EPA/Juan Manuel Blanco