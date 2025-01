Oggi la premier danese alla Nato, focus sul caso Groenlandia

epa10902586 A general view of the Pituffik Space Base (formerly Thule Air Base) in northern Greenland, 04 October 2023 (issued 05 October 2023). The base changed its name earlier in 2023 as it is no longer staffed by people from the US Air Force, but instead from the US Space Force, which was established in December 2019. EPA/THOMAS TRAASDAHL DENMARK OUT