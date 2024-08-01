Nyt, 'Haniyeh ucciso a Teheran da una bomba nascosta 2 mesi fa'

epa11515324 A handout photo made available by the Iranian Supreme Leader's Office shows Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (front) leading a prayer before the coffins of late Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and his bodyguard in Tehran, Iran, 01 August 2024. Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were targeted and killed in Tehran on 31 July 2024, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed. EPA/IRANIAN SUPREME LEADER OFFICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALESHANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES