Nyt, causa Trump vuole mettere bavaglio a stampa libera
epa03676898 (FILE) A file photo dated 08 December 2008 showing a night view of the New York Times building in New York, New York, USA. The New York Times company reported a sharp drop in profits and revenue 25 April 2013 as advertising fell and the growth in online subscriptions slacked off. The newspaper company said it earned 3.1 million dollars in net income, compared to 42.1 million a year earlier, while revenue declined 2 per cent to 465.9 million dollars. Despite the disappointing financial results the company is on the right track to building a sustainable digital business, chief executive Mark Thompson said. EPA/JUSTIN LANE
AA
WASHINGTON, 16 SET - "Un tentativo di mettere il bavaglio al giornalismo indipendente": così il New York Times commenta la causa da 15 miliardi intentata dal presidente Donald Trump al quotidiano e a quattro suoi reporter. L'azione legale di Donald Trump "non ha alcun merito. Non ci lasceremo dissuadere da tattiche intimidatorie" afferma il New York Times.
