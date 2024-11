Nyt, 'Biden autorizza Kiev a uso missili lungo raggio in Russia'

epa06115661 A handout photo made available by South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) shows the US Eighth Army's Tactical Missile System (ATacMS) being launched at an undisclosed location on the east coast, South Korea, 29 July 2017, as South Korea and the United States conduct a joint missile exercise in response to North Korea's firing an intercontinental ballistic missile the previous day. The ATACMS, or the Army Tactical Missile System, is a surface-to-surface missile that has a range of 300km. EPA/SOUTH KOREA'S JOINT CHIEFS OF STAFF HANDOUT SOUTH KOREA OUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES