Nyt, 'basi e addestramento, così la Cia aiuta l'Ucraina'

epa10952161 Servicemen of Separate 14th Regiment of Armed Forces of Ukraine, in a trench on the front line in Zaporizhia region, 27 October 2023 (issued 01 November 2023). The FPV (First Person View) drone is a compact device that operates within short distances of 5-20 km. It can transport various types of ammunition capable of destroying vehicles, personnel, and even armored vehicles, proceeding towards the target one-way while carrying the payload. Last year saw an escalation in the use of FPV (first person view) drones in the Russian war in Ukraine. Drones have become an economical and effective weapon that can save the lives of personnel during an attack or active defense by providing the ability to operate from protected positions. A single drone, that costs less than 1000 euros, can effectively destroy military vehicles and achieve closed targets. The production of these simple drones is straightforward, making them economical and widely available. EPA/OLEG PETRASYUK ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET