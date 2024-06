Nyt, a maggio 1000 soldati russi morti o feriti al giorno

epa11427362 A handout photo made available by the Ukrainian army shows Ukrainian servicemen of the 24th Mechanized Brigade named after King Danylo firing a 120 mm mortar at an undisclosed location near the front line city of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, 20 June 2024 (issued 21 June 2024), amid the Russian invasion. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/OLEG PETRASIUK/24TH MECHANIZED BRIGADE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES