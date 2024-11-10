Nyt, '50mila soldati russi nel Kursk pronti all'attacco'
epa11622265 A still image taken from a handout video made available by the Russian Defence Ministry Press-Service on 24 September 2024 shows a Russian marine examines the US MK-19 belt-fed automatic mounted grenade launcher captured during fights with Ukrainian troops, at an undisclosed location in Kursk region, Russia. Troops of the â€˜Northâ€™ group repelled five attempts by the Ukrainian armed forces to break through the Russian border in the Kursk direction in one day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported. Fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces has been ongoing in the Kursk region since 06 August following a Ukrainian military incursion into Russia's border region. EPA/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
ROMA, 10 NOV - I russi "hanno ammassato 50mila soldati nella regione del Kursk, inclusi militari nordcoreani, che si preparano ad azioni offensive" per riconquistare il territorio perduto. Lo scrive il New York Times citando fonti americane ed ucraine. Secondo queste ultime un attacco sarebbe imminente, "nei prossimi giorni". Le truppe nordcoreane "stanno completando l'addestramento soprattutto per artiglieria e manovre di fanteria e sono divise in due unità, una d'assalto l'altra di supporto".
