Nuovo stato di emergenza in Ecuador, per crisi energetica

epaselect epa11287660 A view of the Mazar dam and low water levels in the Mazar reservoir, in the province of Azuay, Ecuador, 18 April 2024. Ecuador faces blackouts of up to eight hours this 18 April and 19 April, due to low water levels in hydroelectric reservoirs, a serious energy crisis that has forced the Government to suspend the working day and school classes, amid complaints of alleged sabotage before the referendum on 21 April called for by the president Daniel Noboa, on reforms in security, justice and employment. EPA/Robert Puglla