Nuovo convoglio aiuti umanitari inviato a Gaza dalla Giordania

epa10961942 A handout photo made available by Jordan Armed Forces on 07 November 2023 shows people unpacking a box of medical aid that was air-dropped by the Jordanian air force over the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza. According to a Jordanian Armed Forces statement, a Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF) aircraft on 06 November air-dropped urgent medical aid to the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza (Gaza/76), which was running out of supplies. EPA/JORDAN ARMED FORCES HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES