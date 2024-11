Nuova udienza per i Menendez, forse primo passo per la libertà

epa11663385 A person holds up a sign as family members of Erik and Lyle Menendez hold a news conference to call for their release from prison after the brothers were convicted in 1996 of first-degree murder for the 1989 shooting of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, outside of the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 16 October 2024. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced earlier this month at a news conference that they would be reevaluating the brothers' convictions. The brothers are currently serving life sentences in state prison without the possibility of parole. EPA/CAROLINE BREHMAN