Nuova protesta contro Milei in Argentina, universitari in piazza

epa11228221 Members of social organizations demonstrate during a protest against the Milei government in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 18 March 2024. Social organizations take to the streets to protest against the adjustment of the Executive of Javier Milei, on a day in which he plans to carry out 500 cuts throughout the country, including the accesses to Buenos Aires from the towns of the province of the same name -the most populated in Argentina. EPA/JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI