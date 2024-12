Nuova eruzione del vulcano Kilauea alle Hawaii

epa10334091 A handout photo made available by the US Geological Survey (USGS) shows a telephoto view of the of the west vent at a moment when red molten material was visible in the inlet north of the west vent, which feeds into the lava lake within Halema‘uma‘u crater, at Mount Kilauea on Hawaii, USA, 23 November 2022 (issued 28 November 2022). The eruption within Halema‘uma‘u, at iīlauea's summit, began on 29 September 2021, the USGS says. EPA/K. Mulliken/USGS / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES