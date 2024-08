Nuova denuncia all'Aja contro la presidente peruviana Boluarte

epa11261527 Peru's President Dina Boluarte shows her jewelry at a press conference in Lima, Peru, on 05 April 2024. Boluarte denied on 05 April owning Rolex watches and other jewelry valued at thousands of dollars. Boluarte went to the Prosecutor's Office to respond to the alleged acquisition of luxury watches and jewelry that she did not declare among her assets when running in the 2021 general elections, and that are the subject of a preliminary investigation for alleged illicit enrichment. EPA/STRINGER