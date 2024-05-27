Nuova Caledonia, stato di emergenza a breve revocato

epa11361795 Security forces stand guard outside the French High Commissioner's office as French President Emmanuel Macron meets with New Caledonia's elected officials in Noumea, France's Pacific territory of New Caledonia on 23 May 2024. The President's trip comes on the heels of military evacuation flights for Australians and New Zealanders from the small Magenta domestic airport in New Caledonia's capital Noumea, which touched down in Brisbane and Auckland in the evening of 21 May. EPA/LUDOVIC MARIN / POOL MAXPPP OUT