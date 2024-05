Nuova Caledonia, "controllo alcuni distretti non è assicurato"

epa11346112 Protesters participate in a rally called by Caledonian activists in solidarity with Kanak people, at Place de la Republique in Paris, France, 16 May 2024. The French territory of New Caledonia has experienced three nights of clashes in response to a reform to electoral procedures, which the indigenous Kanak population believes will diminish their vote. France has declared a state of emergency and deployed its military to the territory's ports and international airport in response to the unrest, which has resulted in at least four deaths and hundreds of wounded. EPA/MOHAMMED BADRA