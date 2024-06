Nubifragi in Svizzera, vari dispersi nel Canton Ticino

epa11432238 (L-R) William Kloter, commander of the Cantonal Police of Graubuenden, Swiss Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis, Jon Domenic Parolini, President of the Government of canton Graubuenden and Christian Vitta, President of the Government of canton Ticino, inspect the site of a landslide, caused by severe weather and heavy rain in the Misox valley, in Sorte village, Lostallo, southern Switzerland, 23 June 2024. One person was found dead and two others were still missing after massive thunderstorms and rainfall led to a flooding situation with large-scale landslides on 22 June evening in the Misox valley, south-eastern Switzerland. Several dozen people had to be evacuated from their homes. EPA/MICHAEL BUHOLZER