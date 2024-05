Nove milioni di case abbandonate in Giappone, è record

epa11287844 View of the industrial zone in the background at the town of Aikawa, Kanagawa Prefecture, near Tokyo, Japan, 16 April 2024 (issued 19 April 2024). Some 50 kilometers separate Tokyo from a small city whose rate of foreign residents is three times the national average and which, with foreigners from up to 45 countries, shows the most diverse face of Japan and the paradigm shift that the country is undergoing. It is Aikawa, a municipality of traditional Japanese houses and factories surrounded by mountains and with the highest proportion of foreign residents in Kanagawa Prefecture, which is also home to international cities such as the large Yokohama, Japan's second-largest city. Of the 39,427 inhabitants of Aikawa, 8.44 percent are foreigners, a percentage much higher than the national statistic (2.7 percent) in which Peruvian nationality predominates, followed by Vietnamese, Filipino and Brazilian. EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON